A ski patroller for Steamboat Ski Resort was buried by an avalanche on Tuesday following a week of heavy snow in the area, according to a statement made by the resort.
The slide was reportedly triggered during avalanche mitigation efforts in the area between East Face and North St. Pats. After being buried, the patroller was immediately dug out by another member of the ski patrol and is safe, officials said.
"While this is an uncharacteristic avalanche in our area, this slide is a great reminder that conditions vary and currently there is high avalanche risk in the Park Mountain Range – due in part to the ice storm that occurred during pre-season and the large amount of snow that has accumulated over the past week," officials said.
The East Face and North St. Pats areas of the mountain are currently closed to all resort staff and guests, while crews get it prepared for the season.
"Please take into consideration the avalanche warnings if you are thinking about going into unmitigated areas (including the Canyon and backcountry)," the statement reads.
The current avalanche forecast for regions across Colorado can be found, here.
