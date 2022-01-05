Thanks to big recent snowfall, the White River National Forest 'beacon training park,' found outside of Minturn, is now open to the public. The free-to-visit site is meant to give Coloradans simple access to an avalanche-transceiver practice space.
Avalanche transceivers are an important piece of avalanche safety gear, allowing users to detect locator beacons of those buried in the snow.
At the park, people will find eight buried transmitters that can be turned on and off via a control panel. This allows for individuals to search for transmitters beneath the snow in a way meant to simulate multiple avalanche scenarios. It's meant to help familiarize users with how to use their avalanche probs and their own avalanche transceivers so that they'll be prepared should they need to do so in the backcountry. Anyone with their own transceiver can bring it to the training park and give the system a try.
The park was developed in partnership with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the organization behind an avalanche forecasting website that everyone entering Colorado's backcountry should be highly aware of.
The training park can be found up a small slope at the Mountain Meadow Trailhead on US 24, .25 miles from the I-70 Minturn exit. This is near Vail, Colorado.
If you're planning to enter the backcountry this winter, it is highly recommended that you take an avalanche safety course first. Utilize avalanche safety gear and stay up-to-date on both the weather and avalanche risk forecasts. Find the avalanche risk forecast on the CAIC website and find snow reports on OpenSnow.com and weather.gov.
