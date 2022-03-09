The Pueblo Police Department is urging the public to only buy marijuana from licensed providers following a spike in drug overdoses tied to consuming THC products that have been laced with illegal narcotics.
According to the department, they've locally found marijuana that's been laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Unsuspecting marijuana users that have experienced accidental overdose due to the consumption of laced product report that they had made their purchases from "street dealers."
The unexpected illicit drugs have most commonly been detected in bootleg vape cartridges.
While the police department did not publicly announce how many accidental overdoses have taken place as a result of the laced marijuana, it has been "numerous."
This news follows the shocking accidental overdose deaths of five people in Commerce City on February 22. In that case, the users presumably thought they were consuming cocaine, but died when it turned out to be laced with fentanyl.
“They essentially dropped dead where they were. They didn’t have time to call for help,” said the district attorney. “We’re finding fentanyl in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine and oxycontin and, even in limited circumstances, we found it in marijuana.”
While the general consensus is that it's feasibly impossible to experience a fatal overdose while using only marijuana, that's not the case with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine with severe potential side effects, according to the DEA. Because it's so strong, managing doses can be difficult, particularly when taken in a non-medical setting. It continues to prove deadly across the country, with the drug sometimes added to other substances as a means of boosting effects for cheap. The end-user is typically unaware when this takes place.
With instances of laced marijuana being found in both Pueblo and Douglas county in recent weeks, it's likely elsewhere, as well.
If you want to make sure you're not buying a laced product, officials recommend that purchases are made from a regulated establishment.
Believe it or not, recreational marijuana facilities now have their own category on Yelp.com. Find Pueblo's top spots here.
Editor's Note: This is not a piece promoting the consumption of marijuana, but a piece that's being published for the sake of public safety. While marijuana is legal and enjoyed by many in Colorado, consumption of the plant remains illegal on a federal level. Though marijuana consumption doesn't seem to result in immediate death, it can have other negative side effects.
