The hunt continues for two people that are suspected to have started a fire at the Flat Acres Farm haunted house attraction in Parker, Colorado last October.
South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 1:30 AM on October 25. The blaze was eventually put out, but after it had destroyed the Fright Acres Haunted House.
Shortly before the start of the blaze, two unknown individuals were caught on security camera entering the farm.
Authorities have released an image of the suspects, found below:
Some tips were received by local authorities after the incident, but none of the tips led to an arrest.
The public is being asked again for information that may be relevant to the case, with a reward of up to $2,000 being offered in some cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
