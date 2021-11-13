Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is seeking to identify the owner of a pit bull found with significant injuries in the 1300 block of Mariposa Street in Denver.
A good Samaritan originally found the pet and called DAP officers on October 30 at around 1 PM.
The dog is now being cared for at the Denver Animal Shelter, where veterinarians believe that the dog's injuries are consistent with trauma and chemical burns, according to a news release.
Animal cruelty is a crime and in Colorado can be filed as a misdemeanor or a felony. The crime can be punishable by up to 18 months in jail and/or a hefty fine.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are now offering a $2,000 reward for information on the identity of the dog's owner.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, or submit a tip online here.
