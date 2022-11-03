According to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, a body has been recovered in the Red Canyon area, which is adjacent to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. It was found on Tuesday afternoon, when flight crews noticed a body in steep and rugged terrain on the south side of the canyon in a remote location. On Wednesday morning, crews reached the body and began the recovery process.
While the body has yet to be identified, it's worth noting that it was found in the same area where authorities have been searching for missing hunter Calvin Prochnow, of Grand Junction, since Sunday. More than 75 people have been involved in that search and the subsequent recovery effort of the body presumed to be Prochnow's. More than 1,300 acres had been searched.
No foul play is suspected in the death.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
"As an avid outdoor community, this type of incident affects us all," said Commander Ty Cox. "We would like to express our condolences to the Prochnow family and community. On behalf of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, we are grateful to our partners for their assistance with this search and recovery effort—this recovery would not have been possible without the additional resources and volunteers."
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.