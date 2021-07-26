KANOSH, Utah (AP) — A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including children, authorities said.
The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.
Five of the eight people killed were in one vehicle, while two others were in another vehicle, according to a news release. Another fatality was in a third vehicle. Several children were among the dead, Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told KUTV in Salt Lake City.
“We have vehicles all over. Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides,” Rhoden said. “One of the vehicles that was pulling a trailer, the trailer has pretty much completely been destroyed and is on the freeway.”
I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.
Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Roadways on Sunday were full of drivers headed home after a long weekend to celebrate a state holiday recognizing Utah history and settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who trekked west in search of religious freedom.
(1) comment
Readers should notice that the field above the accident in the photo is recently pkowed and is the probable source of the dust and sand. Farmers should cognizant of the effects of their actions. Whoever plowed the field inadvertantly caused the deaths of these people. There are ways to till a field where you don't expose bare soil to high winds. That technique has been in use since the dust bowl. If the farmer had used the appropriate dry land plowing techniques those victims would be alive today. The same thing used to happen (1980s) repeatedly on I25 near Johnsons Corners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.