While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case.
If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Something cool about the Top of the Rockies Zip Line is that operations don't cease when winter snow starts falling.
Their 'winter tour' is about two hours long, starting with a Snow Coach ride that travels 1,000 feet up the mountain for the first zip. During the ride, the driver points out locations of interest and talks about the history of the surrounding area.
Six separate ziplines are traveled throughout the tour, ranging in 400 to 900 feet in length and at times, soaring up to 300 feet above the ground. Four of the zipline sections include side-by-side zipping, with the full route traveling over dense forests, deep canyons, and alpine meadows. The tour provides a great way to get a unique look at the terrain from a bird's eye-view.
Helmets and harnesses are provided, but guests should arrive in warm clothing that includes jackets, pants, gloves, scarves, and goggles or sunglasses. Covering the face can be key to comfort, as wind chill will be present.
The tour costs $125 per person during the booking. Guests are expected to arrive 30 minutes prior to tour time.
Find more information and all rules and restrictions here.
