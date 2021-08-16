High Speed Chairlifts Photo Credit: gladassfanny (iStock).

Photo Credit: gladassfanny (iStock).

 gladassfanny

Aspen Snowmass Skiing Company has done away with the free uphill access for the upcoming season, now charging those seeking to "earn their turns" $69 for the season. This uphill skiing option is included for all purchasers of the $2,399-plus "Premier" pass if one opts-in during pass purchase.

According to the company, $10 of the $69 uphill charge goes to Mountain Rescue Aspen, the local rescue team and the team that was recently involved in a rockslide that left multiple team members injured.

Those looking to use the on-mountain ski lifts should take advantage of the "super early" pricing, good through September 17, which offers a $2,399 standard "Premier" pass with discounts available for seniors, those under 18, and college students. Eventually, regular pricing will bring the pass price up to $2,899.

Find out more here.

Will you be purchasing a ski pass this year? Let us know in the comment section.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

deisele
deisele

The uphill pass in Aspen is $69 for the entire season, not per day!!! And $10 of that goes to Mountain Rescue Aspen!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.