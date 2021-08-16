Aspen Snowmass Skiing Company has done away with the free uphill access for the upcoming season, now charging those seeking to "earn their turns" $69 for the season. This uphill skiing option is included for all purchasers of the $2,399-plus "Premier" pass if one opts-in during pass purchase.
According to the company, $10 of the $69 uphill charge goes to Mountain Rescue Aspen, the local rescue team and the team that was recently involved in a rockslide that left multiple team members injured.
Those looking to use the on-mountain ski lifts should take advantage of the "super early" pricing, good through September 17, which offers a $2,399 standard "Premier" pass with discounts available for seniors, those under 18, and college students. Eventually, regular pricing will bring the pass price up to $2,899.
The uphill pass in Aspen is $69 for the entire season, not per day!!! And $10 of that goes to Mountain Rescue Aspen!
