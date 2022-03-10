Things got a bit wild on the dance floor of Aspen's Belly Up last Friday, resulting in a police officer losing their body-mounted camera.
According to a report from the Aspen Police Department, an officer was making an arrest when the camera dislodged from his coat, believed to have disappeared on a busy dance floor.
In a post about the incident, the department requested that the item be returned, offering a 'Stolen from APD' pen or lip balm in exchange for the device.
The device appears to be the Axon Body 3 camera, which starts at $699, according to Officer.com.
Anyone with information about the missing camera should contact the police department at 970-920-5400.
The Belly Up Facebook page indicates that a Claptone show was taking place last Friday, which was sold out.
A 450-person venue that's found at the base of Aspen Mountain, Belly Up has been called one of the best clubs in America by Rolling Stone.
