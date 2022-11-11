Aspen Skiing Co. has officially announced that it will be opening Aspen Mountain and Snowmass early this season, after receiving several feet of snow over the last few weeks.
"Recent storm cycles have dropped more than three feet of snow and delivered cold temperatures ideal for snowmaking," according to a Friday news release.
The resorts will begin loading lifts on Saturday, November 19, five days sooner than previously expected.
"Early season skiers and riders are invited to gather their crews, take their first laps, and enjoy bites and beverages at The Sundeck and Elk Camp restaurants. Details surrounding opening terrain and lift ticket pricing will be announced next week," the announcement reads.
Lift ticket prices and details about open terrain will be made available closer to opening day.
For more information visit the Aspen Ski Co. website, here.
