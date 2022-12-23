The beloved International Snow Sculpture Championships event is returning to Breckenridge in 2023 and it's sure to be a can't-miss winter spectacle.
Competing artists from around the world travel to the event to hand-carve 25-ton blocks of snow into intricate works of art – no power tools allowed.
This year, the week of carving takes place from January 23 to 27, with viewing week from January 27 to February 1. At 7 PM on February 1, the viewing area will close.
A people's choice vote takes place from January 25 at noon to January 28 at 2 PM. In 2022, Team USA Wisconsin - Tomczak's 'The Digital Divide' won gold overall, with Team Mexico winning the People's Choice Award with their 'King of Thrones' design.
This year, there are 12 teams competing from countries including Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the US. The defending champions from Wisconsin are set to make their return.
Find more information about attending this event click here. Free timed-entry reservations will be required on January 28 (and only on that date at this time).
(1) comment
Cool, not literally, but 70's style!
