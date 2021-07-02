Calling all pancake lovers that also happen to have a taste for fine art!
The 2021 Pancakes & Booze Art Show is set to take place on Saturday, August 14th, at the Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver.
The pop-up underground art show will be hosting some late-night fun on Saturday from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM with free all-you-can-eat pancakes, live body painting, and over 75 local artists exhibiting more than 500 pieces of work.
There will also be live audio performances from local DJs and a variety of music producers.
"This is no stuffy wine-and-cheese, pretentious, someone-gag-me art event," the event's description reads. According to the event description, it's "an innovative reimagining of the art show concept. A welcoming vibe for up-and-coming artists to sell and strut their stuff in a free verse, anything goes environment."
Pre-sale tickets are $10 each, which are available up to one week prior to the show. General admission tickets are $15 each and can be purchase online or at the door.
The LA-based event originated in 2009 and has since popped up more than 500 times in more than 35 cities around North America and Europe.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom is located at 2637 Welton Street in Denver. This event is for guests age 21-plus only. For more details and ticketing, please visit www.pancakesandbooze.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.