Fans of Banksy are sure to flock to the 'Art of Banksy' exhibit, set to open in Denver on April 14.
Billed as the largest Banksy art collection in the world, the exhibit is set to have 80 different works created by the world-famous street artist, worth around $35 million in total.
Among the art, visitors to the exhibit will find prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, and other unique works, mostly dated between 1997 and 2008.
More than 750,000 people have attended an 'Art of Banksy' exhibit worldwide.
While the purchase of tickets for the Denver exhibit is currently locked for those without an access code, tickets are $55 in both San Francisco and Boston, possibly giving Denverites an idea of what they can expect to pay.
Find out more here.
