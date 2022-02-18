Less than two weeks after authorities found a grisly double-murder scene in the small Colorado town of Paonia, an arrest has been made in the case.
On February 4, authorities found two Paonia locals, 69-year-old Michael Arnold and 65-year-old Donna Gallegos, dead in their home. At the time, they called the killings "targeted" and "deliberate," with Montrose Daily Press reporting that each victim had been shot multiple times. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.
In the latest development, the home of Salmon, Idaho resident Mark Burns, 65, was searched and he has been arrested and charged in relation to the case, according to Denver Channel.
Details about how or if Burns may have been connected to the two victims have not been made public.
He is booked at the Delta County Jail.
Paonia is a town of about 1,500 residents in Delta County, Colorado. According to the United States Census Bureau, the official size of the town is just .85 square miles. It's located about 30 miles west of Crested Butte.
