Authorities recently made an arrest after the body of a 55-year-old Colorado woman was found in a wooded ravine.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old Michele Scott, of Conifer, Colorado, was opened when they conducted a welfare check on February 13 and found Scott's home to be "locked and dark with no one home." At that point, neighbors had not seen her for a couple of days.
The following day, neighbors were able to enter Scott's home with permission of a family member, finding Scott's beloved dogs uncared for. Deputies again visited the house and upon entering, they found evidence that suggested foul play.
Authorities identified a person of interest as Scott's ex-boyfriend, Wayne Lotz, 58, also citing a history of domestic violence between the two, with the most recent incident taking place on February 7.
Later on the 14th, Lotz was spotted in Scott's vehicle and in possession of her debit card. He was arrested and booked in the early hours of the following morning.
Authorities were able to use forensic technology to lead them to Scott's body on February 15, which was found near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road in Conifer. A report from People Magazine describes this area as a "wooded ravine."
Lotz faces several charges related to the crime, including 1st-degree murder.
Authorities have requested the following of the public:
"Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to look at their security camera footage from the past week for Michele’s red Toyota Highlander. If you have any information on this case, please call our tip line at 303-271-5612. You can remain anonymous."
Condolences go out to those impacted by Michele Scott's death.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also shared the following message:
"Tonight we announced that Michele Scott from Conifer was murdered and her ex-boyfriend is facing charges for the crime. They had a long history of domestic violence. Sadly, there are victims living in abusive relationships every day. Michele's story had the worst possible ending. But if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please know there is HOPE - and HELP. We have victim advocates available 24/7/365 to help you, whether you want to take action now or find out what is available for you when you are ready. Call them at 303-271-5339 or email victimservices@jeffco.us. Let Michele's legacy be the action you take to save a life."
The national domestic abuse hotline phone number is 800-799-7233. Find more information at www.thehotline.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.