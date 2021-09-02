OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have found an armed man who fled into a campground, at Olympic National Park.
The man was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility around late Tuesday with a federal charge equal to a state felony, according to the county jail roster.
He was then transferred to Tacoma at around 7 a.m., where he awaits formal charges, The Seattle Times reported.
Parts of Olympic National Park were closed Sunday night after reports of an armed man. Hurricane Ridge Road has reopened while Deer Park Road and Obstruction Point Road are still closed to the public.
The Clallam County Sheriff’s office said Monday there was information to suggest the individual in question had been using drugs and was suffering from possible mental duress.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.