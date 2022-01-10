After escaping from the La Plata County jail in Durango on December 27, a fugitive by the name of Elias Buck, 22, remains on the run, likely still in Colorado. Buck is considered to be "armed and dangerous," having previously said that he "will not go back to jail."
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that may lead to Buck's arrest after he became a key suspect in the shooting of a Farmington (San Juan County) police officer on January 7, which occurred during a suspected DUI stop. After that shooting, a perimeter was established in the area to allow authorities to go from house to house in attempt to locate Buck. He was not found, but the gun believed to be used in the shooting was located at the scene. The officer that was shot was last reported to be in stable condition.
It is suspected that Buck's girlfriend, 28-year-old Victoria Rossi, was with him at the time of the alleged shooting.
While most tips have pointed to Buck being in the Farmington area since his escape, recent tips have surfaced regarding Buck's possible return to La Plata County. During his time on the run, Buck is believed to have spent most of his time in the Four Corners region of southwest Colorado.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down Buck. Anyone who thinks they've seen Buck or Rossi is asked to contact 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach either person.
At the time of his escape, Buck was serving a sentence for charges related to motor vehicle theft. According to the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, he has "a lengthy criminal history for crimes in multiple jurisdictions."
(2) comments
How do you escape jail, I've been in jail a time or two for minor offensives in my youth and there was no Escape LOL
Yeah he has the looks of someone that will get far!
