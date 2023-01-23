According to Unofficial Networks, an Arizona resort was charging $309 for day-of lift tickets over the weekend. The massive lift ticket price was found at Arizona Snowbowl and was reportedly due to a 'dynamic pricing' model, which basically means that lift ticket price can fluctuate with demand.
Likely due to dynamic pricing, ticket prices currently vary wildly on the Snowbowl website by date. For example, at time of publishing, a ticket on Saturday, January 28 had a price of $209, while a February 28 ticket was listed at just $35.
The 777-acre Flagstaff-area resort reports that they've gotten 55 inches of snow in the past seven days, likely a reason behind the sudden increase in demand.
If a ticket was actually sold at over $300, it appears that this would be the most expensive lift ticket sold at public American resort so far this season (possibly ever). An article from PeakRankings.com noted that the most expensive lift ticket in North America during the 2022-2023 season was found at California's Homewood – $279 during peak days. Even the most expensive Colorado lift tickets are a bit below that price.
(1) comment
Can we blame TicketMaster for dynamic pricing?
