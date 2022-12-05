Earlier this year, the National Park Service (NPS) made a viral post on their Facebook account reminding visitors not to touch or lick Sonoran Desert Toads, also referred to as Colorado River Toads. As it turns out, ingesting or inhaling the toads secretions can result in an intense psychedelic high.
The Colorado Sun was the first to dive into whether or not 'toad-licking' was actually a problem, revealing that the NPS has no recorded instances of visitors attempting to lick toads. Upon reaching out, a spokesperson from the service confirmed this with OutThere Colorado, concluding that the post was simply a joking reminder to leave all wildlife alone in National Parks.
That being said, this new information does not totally discount the existence of so-called toad-lickers. There are several species of toads that secrete Bufotenine or 5-MeO-DMT toxins as a predator deterrent. These toxins can reportedly have a strong psychedelic effects if ingested.
Toad licking is illegal in the United States. Believe it or not, there are several of examples of people getting arrested for it over the years – one that took place in Indiana and another that took place in Kansas City, to list two cases.
Admittedly, seeking out and licking toads is not the most common way for people to go on a 'psychedelic trip'.
An Insider article on the subject had this to say, "the concept of "toad licking" has been depicted in popular media for decades, but is largely considered an urban legend. The practice is dangerous and can make humans and animals sick, as the Sonoran Desert toads release toxins through glands in their skin as a powerful defense mechanism."
It is reportedly more common for people to "milk" the toad's glands and smoke the dried secretions.
"Taking the toad" has become popularized roughly over the last decade, with celebrities like Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan recounting their experiences with the drug online. It was also talked about at length on an episode of The Doctors in 2017. The high is associated with ego death and vivid hallucinations.
"Amphibians, as with all wildlife in national parks, should be appreciated from a distance and not disturbed, captured, collected, harassed, touched or licked. Humans and dogs can become violently ill from contact with the Sonoran Desert Toad from the toxins secreted," the NPS spokesperson said.
According to the Arizona Addiction Recovery Center, taking the drug can also result in cardiovascular issues, poor circulation, and even death in some cases.
Though NPS has not confirmed instances of this happening on National Park land, the message stands – do not lick the toad.
I know a good number of people that have done Bufo (5-MeO-DMT) and have all had powerful, amazing, and beautiful experiences...myself included. While it may not be for everybody, I'd encourage you to do your own research and not write it off as weirdo fringe subculture.
