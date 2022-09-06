With record-breaking heat expected to impact the Denver-metro area for several days this week, 30 schools within the Denver Public Schools district (DPS) are set to release students early.
The National Weather Service has predicted that temperatures will reach the upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Denver. According to a news release from DPS, a number of the district's schools do not have air conditioning.
"In all schools without air conditioning, heat mitigation strategies are being implemented. This could include industrial fans, portable air conditioners, and using the cooler air overnight to purge the building of the hot air from the day," the release said.
The following schools will be sending students home early on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from DPS.
- Asbury Elementary
- Cory Elementary
- Cowell Elementary
- Park Hill Elementary
- Skinner Middle School
- Stedman Elementary
- University Park Elementary
- Ellis Elementary
- Bradley Elementary
- Sabin World School
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- Carson Elementary
- Denison Montessori - Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday
- Steele Elementary
- Bryant Webster Dual Language
- McMeen Elementary
- Lake Middle School
- Polaris Elementary
- Traylor Academy
- Manual High School
- Math and Science Leadership Academy - Rishel
- Goldrick Elementary
- Doull Elementary
- Denver Montessori, only Thursday
- Whittier ECE-8
- George Washington High School
- West Middle School
- West High School
The following schools will experience all-day closures:
- Godsman Elementary, Tuesday
- Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
- Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
- Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
In 2019, 55 DPS schools were without working air conditioning. As a result, voters approved a program that would offer air conditioning to 24 of those schools, the release said.
"In 2021, six schools were completed. This summer, nine schools were scheduled to have air conditioning installed, but, due to supply chain issues, eight schools are only partially completed. That work is expected to be completed this fall. Next summer, nine schools are scheduled to have air conditioning installed," it said.
Some researchers believe that this kind of extreme heat may become a more common occurrence in Colorado. The results of one study even suggest that by the year 2053, the state could be a part of a climate change induced "heat-belt" that stretches across North America.
