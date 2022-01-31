Rush Hour Traffic Delays Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

A 'winter storm watch' has been issued for a large portion of southern Colorado, with an arctic cold front on the way to the state. Expect a frigid blast over upcoming days, with nearly every Coloradan likely to see some snow.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to start falling in parts of Colorado on Tuesday morning, first seen in the mountains before also appearing across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Snow is expected to continue until Wednesday evening.

Forecast mapping shows the deepest snow totals accumulating along the mountains west of the I-25 corridor, as well as in the southern San Juans.

Here's a projected snow forecast for a few key areas:

  • Alamosa: 4 to 6 inches
  • Aspen: 2 to 3 inches
  • Boulder: 6 to 8 inches
  • Castle Rock: 3 to 4 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 4 to 6 inches
  • Denver: 4 to 6 inches
  • Durango: 2 t 3 inches
  • Estes Park: 3 to 4 inches
  • Fort Collins: 4 to 6 inches
  • Pagosa Springs: 6 to 8 inches
  • Pueblo: 4 to 6 inches
  • Silverton 4 to 6 inches
  • Trinidad: 3 to 4 inches
  • Vail: 2 to 3 inches
  • Walsenburg: 6 to 8 inches
  • Winter Park: 4 to 6 inches

The highest forecasted snow totals can be found in mountains southwest of Westcliffe, where more than two of snow is likely to fall. Mountains in the Wolf Creek Pass area, near Pagosa Springs, may also see a total close to this.

See a map of the most likely snowfall scenario below:

This map shows the most realistic chance of snowfall through Thursday morning in Colorado. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

There's also a 10 percent chance that much more intense snowfall occurs. This would drop deeper amounts over a widespread area, likely to have major impacts to travel.

This scenario can be seen on the map below, showing up to seven inches in Denver and 10 inches in Boulder.

The high-end forecast. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The 'winter storm watch' that's currently activated spans a large portion of southern Colorado, including highly populated El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs. While this watch warns of single-digit accumulation, it also warns of strong winds that could result in wind chills of 30 below zero. Slick roads and poor visibility are expected.

See the area impacted by this alert below, with the 'winter storm watch' area being shown in purple.

The area impacted by the 'winter storm watch,' can be seen here, highlighted in blue. This storm is also likely to impact the part of Colorado that is gold in this image, as well. A 'high wind warning' is active for Monday in this region, represented by...

It's likely that this winter weather alert may expand to include more of Colorado given the high totals expected in the Denver metro area. A bad evening commute should be expected by those on Colorado's Front Range for Tuesday evening, possibly on Wednesday morning and evening, as well.

This winter weather system is part of an Arctic cold front that's moving down through the country, expected to bring frigid temperatures to many states. Even Miami is expected to dip into the 30s (for the first time in a decade).

Weather alerts can change rapidly. Those in potentially impacted areas should find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website and on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

