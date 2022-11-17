Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes.
UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder.
According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will be moving over the Front Range tonight, bringing nightly lows in some urban areas into the single-digits. Meanwhile, below-zero temperatures are expected in the Front Range foothills and mountains. Highest snow totals will land in the area of the Continental Divide and could reach more than a foot.
In the northern mountains and Front Range foothills, light snow on Thursday morning is expected to transition into more intense snowfall during the afternoon. This will ramp up to potentially heavy snowfall in evening hours and overnight. Light snowfall should continue during early morning hours and could impact morning rush hour along the urban corridor.
More generally, snowfall in the range of two to six inches is expected along I-25, with up to six inches expected in Denver in an ungraded report.
As a result of the weather rolling in, a 'winter storm warning' is in effect in the Fort Collins and Loveland area until 9 AM on Friday morning. Across much of the central mountains, northern mountains, and Front Range, a 'winter weather advisory' has been activated.
Travel could be difficult, particularly during later times of heavy snow and lower visibility. Proceed with caution and pack your trunk with layers that will help you stay warm should you get stuck or stranded.
Here's our quick list of winter items for the trunk.
