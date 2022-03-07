Deer Crossing Road Snow Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

 bobtphoto

As Monday's snow continues, another wave of wintery weather is close behind.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday for much of the state. While not much snow is anticipated, it will be relatively widespread and falling on top of snow that has been accumulating throughout the weekend.

This new snow may cause travel concerns during morning and evening commutes, as slick conditions are expected.

See project totals through Tuesday morning below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Perhaps more noteworthy is another wave of wintery weather that's set to roll in late on Wednesday night. As an "arctic airmass" arrives, temperatures are expected to plummet, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-zero temperatures will be possible in much of the state, with Tuesday night flurries expected to ramp up by Wednesday morning in some areas. The highest totals are expected in the San Juan and southern Sangre de Cristo ranges, though the northern mountains and the Continental Divide area could also get hit hard.

Snowfall is expected to stretch through Thursday night or early Friday, with some forecasters calling for more than a foot in some areas before the week's end. Expected totals will solidify in upcoming hours.

Here's a look at the Denver-specific forecast:

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.