As Monday's snow continues, another wave of wintery weather is close behind.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday for much of the state. While not much snow is anticipated, it will be relatively widespread and falling on top of snow that has been accumulating throughout the weekend.
This new snow may cause travel concerns during morning and evening commutes, as slick conditions are expected.
See project totals through Tuesday morning below:
Perhaps more noteworthy is another wave of wintery weather that's set to roll in late on Wednesday night. As an "arctic airmass" arrives, temperatures are expected to plummet, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-zero temperatures will be possible in much of the state, with Tuesday night flurries expected to ramp up by Wednesday morning in some areas. The highest totals are expected in the San Juan and southern Sangre de Cristo ranges, though the northern mountains and the Continental Divide area could also get hit hard.
Snowfall is expected to stretch through Thursday night or early Friday, with some forecasters calling for more than a foot in some areas before the week's end. Expected totals will solidify in upcoming hours.
Here's a look at the Denver-specific forecast:
Light snow showers will continue over the mountains on Monday. Scattered showers will redevelop in areas near the mountains Monday afternoon. Colorado will be in-between storm systems Tuesday with drier weather. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zSnEBToksa— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 7, 2022
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.