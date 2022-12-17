According to the National Weather Service (NWS), artic air is expected to plunge toward Colorado next week, potentially bringing bitterly cold temperatures to some parts of the state.
"Arctic air will spill southward through the plains with some of this colder air affecting eastern Colorado on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to how cold and how far west this arctic air will penetrate into eastern Colorado," the service said.
NWS reports that cold temps could begin impacting the eastern portion of the state as early as Wednesday night, and could continue into the weekend. The coldest temps will likely be recorded on Thursday. On that day, highs could top out in the teens or lower.
The NWS provided map below shows the probability of high temps around 28 degrees around the state when the artic air moves through.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment offers the following safety tips for cold days:
- Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
- Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite and seek medical attention immediately.
