A day after Colorado's Wolf Creek Ski Area announced that they would be opening during the upcoming weekend, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has issued a press release stating that they would be following suit.
Arapahoe Basin is set to open for the 2021-2022 ski season at 8:30 AM on Sunday, October 17. Home to what's historically been Colorado's longest ski and ride season, the resort has plans to stay open into June, weather permitting.
Arapahoe Basin plans to open with one lift operational – Black Mountain Express – and one intermediate run that's called High Noon. As stated in the press release, "early-season skiing and snowboarding is not a beginner experience.
According to the ski area, Arapahoe Basin has gotten more than a foot of natural snow over the past week with another storm currently hitting the state. The ski area has also been making snow since October 9.
The October 17 opening date is quite a bit ahead of last year's November 9 opening date at the ski area. Last year, the season extended until June 6.
This season, Arapahoe Basin is hopeful that they'll be able to reduce crowds on the mountain to help preserve the quality skiing and snowboarding experience that the destination is known for. In order to do this, they're limiting unrestricted access passes and selling 10 percent fewer than last year. They're also limiting ticket sales each day and expect tickets to sell out on busy days. The resort is hopeful that this will lead to shorter lines, better snow quality, and less frustration in the parking lot.
Those interested in attending Arapahoe Basin's opening day will need to purchase their tickets online and in advance. It's sure to be a busy season opener, with Arapahoe Basin known among Front Rangers for hosting a good time.
While this is an early opening for Arapahoe Basin, they'll miss being the first ski area to open in the state by one day unless something changes. Either way, it's exciting to see Arapahoe Basin opening up and making moves that focus on improving the skiing experience.
Get stoked for some October turns.
