Coloradans will soon be able to add their driver’s license and state ID into the Apple Wallet app in their iPhone, according to a news release from the company.
“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future."
When it becomes available for use, Coloradans will simply have to scan their ID card and follow on-screen instructions for verification.
"Colorado is at the forefront of digital innovation as one of the first states to adopt mobile driver licenses in the myColorado app, which now has over 725,395 users. We are excited to support major platforms like Apple to increase this convenience for Coloradans," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a Facebook post last week.
The official launch date in Colorado has not yet been announced.
