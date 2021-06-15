Wednesday morning might appear a bit apocalyptic in Colorado thanks to what the National Weather Service is calling a "smoky red sunrise."
Wildfire smoke from Arizona is expected to travel into Colorado this evening, resulting in heavy coverage along the Front Range Urban Corridor during morning hours on Wednesday. Radar mapping shows that the smoke will travel to Denver from the west, curling around the city to travel south. Based on the radar, the heaviest smoke will likely hit Denver around 4 AM. After that, the smoke will start to head south toward Colorado Springs before the thickest pockets dissipate around noon.
Smoke from fires in Arizona will spread into the Front Range Urban Corridor tonight resulting in a smoky red sunrise tomorrow morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1mqNYSdUhy— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 15, 2021
This heavy smoke comes as sweltering temperatures continue to hit the state, including several record-breaking highs. According to the Weather Channel, temperatures in Denver are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday.
