According to the National Weather Service, another round of widespread snow is headed for Colorado, with up to 18 inches of powder expected in some parts of the state by Saturday night.
Snow will start on Friday, with deepest totals mostly landing in northern and central Colorado. That being said, Front Range cities along I-25 should get a few flakes.
The incoming weather has resulted in various 'winter weather advisories' being posted in northern and central Colorado regions. Not only are these advisories due to the incoming snow, but also strong winds that could reach up to 50 miles per hour in some places. This is expected to limit visibility on already-slick roads.
Find updates to this forecast and regional-specifics on weather alerts here.
(0) comments
