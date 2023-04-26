Following trend with what's already proven to be a wet week in Colorado, more snow and rain is on the way to the state.
According to the National Weather Service, snow and rain will start to move into Colorado on Thursday, mostly hitting throughout the day on Friday before a relatively warm and sunny weekend in the Centennial State.
Snow totals for this round of weather aren't expected to be huge – up to a foot in on some northern, central, and southern peaks, with less than an inch in Denver and Colorado Springs (snow forecast map below).
The lack of big snow totals can likely be attributed to warmer temperatures. In other words, expect plenty of rain on Friday, especially along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains.
There are currently no special alerts on the National Weather Service website, aside from their hazardous weather outlook which details the return of this storm. This may change, as slick roads and flooding could become concerns.
Find more information and updates to the forecast here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.