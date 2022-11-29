After many of Colorado's peaks were hit by big snow overnight between Monday and Tuesday, it's looking like a multi-day weekend storm is closing in.
According to current Mountain-Forecast.com predictions, snow will start to hit parts of the state on Thursday night, stretching into at least Sunday.
The website's forecast for the Maroon Bells, for example, shows three inches of snow landing Thursday night, with around eight on Friday and another eight on Sunday after a Saturday break. The service also shows a possibility for double-digit totals over the three-day period on Lost Ranger Peak, near Steamboat Springs. While the current forecast shows that many Front Range peaks are mostly skipped or get much lower totals (Pikes Peak gets nothing and Longs Peak gets four inches), moderate snowfall is expected in the southwest, as well.
National Weather Service has yet to issue their snowfall prediction for the upcoming weekend, but will likely do so within the next couple of days. For now, know that more snowfall is likely on the way to Colorado's mountains and plan accordingly.
This weekend is looking dry and a bit warmer (highs in the 40s and 50s) in major population centers of Colorado Springs, Denver, and Grand Junction, according to Weather.com.
Stay tuned for a more specific weekend forecast in upcoming days.
