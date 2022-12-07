Snow plow Colorado Highway USA Photo Credit: THEPALMER (iStock).

Photo Credit: THEPALMER (iStock).

 THEPALMER

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks.

Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario.

As a result of the incoming weather, various winter weather advisories are in effect, spanning much of western and central Colorado. An avalanche warning also spans much of the state's mountainous terrain.

See anticipated snow totals through Thursday evening below.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.