The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season.
"The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
In 2011, the first official Fort Collins Peach Festival took place, drawing in around 3,000 people from across the state. In 2019, the festival had an attendance of over 16,000 people.
This year the festival will include live performances, games, food vendors, a beer garden, and of course the chance to try and buy sweet Colorado peaches.
"There’s a lot to do once you’re here, so we encourage you to plan ahead for the best experience. This year’s Peach Festival will support community initiatives of the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado," the website reads.
The event will take place at the Holiday Twin Drive-In on Saturday, August 27, from 11 AM to 6 PM. Tickets cost $10 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Collins Peach Festival website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.