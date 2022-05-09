The Trust for Public Land recently published their 'ParkScore' index ranking for America's 100 largest cities, which includes Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Taking into account 14 metrics related to categories of access, acreage, amenities, equity, and investment, the cities were scored and then ranked.
Denver performed the best among cities in the Centennial State, ranking 18th overall among the country's 100 most populated spots. Denver scored the highest in 'access' and 'investment' categories, 84 and 74 of 100 points, respectively. The city scored the lowest in terms of acreage at 49 of 100 points.
Here's how Denver scored:
Access: 84/100 points
Acreage: 49/100 points
Investment: 74/100 points
Amenities: 60/100 points
Equity: 67/100
When it came to access, the organization determined that 89 percent of Denverites lived within a 10-minute walk from a park. That compares to a 75 percent median among all of the country's 100 largest cities and a 55 percent median when considering all 14,000 cities and towns in the organization's database.
This great proximity to park space held true regardless of income, with 89 percent of 'high' and 'low' income Denverites within a 10-minute walk from a park, as well as 88 percent of those at the mid-income level. Age also had little impact on access. In terms of total area, however, the analysis also found that Denverites living in low-income areas have access to 26 percent less park space than those living in high-income areas, with person of color-majority neighborhoods having 18 percent less park space per person than neighborhoods that mostly identify as white.
While 9 percent of Denver is used for parks and recreation, the median among the 100 largest cities was 19 percent and the median among all 14,000 cities and towns in the database was 15 percent.
When all city park efforts are considered – private and public – Denver spends a total of $151 on parks per capita, compared to a national average of $98.
Not far from Denver, Aurora ranked 33rd among the country's 100 largest cities. While 'access' and 'investment' scores were both high, Aurora's equity score was 52 of 100 and the amenities score was 25 of 100.
Overall, low income residents of Aurora were the closest to parks, with 88 percent of this group within a 10-minute walk from green space. High income residents had the least access, at 83 percent. Based on ethnicity, the fewest amount of white residents were within a 10-minute walk to a park, though majority-white neighborhoods had access to 64 percent more park space compared to those in neighborhoods where most identify as people of color.
At $159, Aurora spends a little more on parks per capita compared to Denver.
Colorado Springs performed the poorest of the three in terms of overall ParkScore, ranking 58th overall. The Springs scored between 41 and 64 in all categories with the exception of 'amenities,' scoring a 36 of 100 when it came to that criteria. In this city, 76 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park space, though it is also worth noting that Colorado Springs is laid out in a way that makes it a little less walkable than Denver and Aurora.
Colorado Springs spends the least on parks per capita among the three Colorado cities, spending just $92.
Denver's 18th-place rank was the same as its 2021 rank, while Aurora and Colorado Springs ranked higher last year, at 25th and 56th, respectively.
The highest-ranked city on the list was Washington DC, while the lowest-ranked city was Irving, Texas.
While Colorado Springs ranked the lowest of the three Colorado cities on the list, it's likely that many outdoor recreators familiar with all three options would dub the Springs as the top spot of the three. While Colorado Springs might not score as high, many of the parks in this area offer more textured, mountainous terrain compared to the typical city park.
"Across the country, more than 100 million people—including 28 million kids—don’t have a park within a 10-minute walk of home. The ParkScore index provides in-depth data to make the case for park investment and guide local park improvement efforts," says the Trust for Public Land about their effort.
The full ParkScore Index can be found here.
