America's highest suspension bridge is about to become its spookiest, with the 8th annual 'Boo at the Bridge' trick-or-treating event set to return later this month.
Each year, ghosts and monsters join visitors across the Royal Gorge Bridge and offer trick-or-treating opportunities along the way.
“Boo at the Bridge is one of the Park’s most anticipated events. It has become a tradition for many families, as well as our vendors,” said Dona Webb, Sales & Marketing Manager for the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in a news release.
“Forty-five businesses and non-profits from the local area will set up booths and pass out candy, provided by the Park. Many of our traditional vendors will be here, along with some that are hosting a booth for the very first time.”
The event will also include live musical performances and a chance for guests to meet some of the park's animals.
This year, Boo at the Bridge is set to take place on October 22. The park will close to guests at 3 PM and reopen at 4 PM, with the event lasting through 7:30.
Tickets will cost $13 at the door or $11 if purchased online. Admission is free for children under the age of three.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.booathebridge.com.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.