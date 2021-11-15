Colorado State Patrol (CSP) wants to remind drivers to keep an eye out for wildlife on the roadways, after reporting an uptick in animal versus vehicle crashes.
“So far this year, collisions with wildlife has increased 5.5 percent around the state,” warned CSP Trooper Josh Lewis in a news release.
This year in Logan County, the number of crashes compared to the previous year has doubled. In La Plata County, they have tripled.
“Nighttime hours after 8 PM through the 6 AM hour seem to be highest times for these vehicle and animal interactions,” Lewis said.
Animal-caused accidents can be avoidable if drivers travel at the speed limit and remain alert.
When faced with an animal in the headlights, drivers may have to make difficult decisions.
If there are no cars behind them and the driver can safely slow down to a stop, then they should. However, if there is not enough time to stop or there are cars behind them, drivers should "drive through" at a slight angle toward the animal's back side.
“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you,” explained Trooper Lewis. “People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends.”
CSP also recommend that drivers use their high beams when they are driving adjacently to open space areas and not around other vehicles, the release said.
"While no one wants to harm an animal, causing a more serious crash with oncoming traffic or vehicles behind you can lead to serious human injury and death," the release said.
