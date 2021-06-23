FILE - This Oct. 27, 1999 file photo shows a pair of male tule elk on Tomales Point in Point Reyes National Seashore, Calif. Dozens of tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore died from starvation and dehydration in the last year because the animals couldn't get past a fence that the National Park Service placed to stop them from competing for forage and water with cattle, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, June 22, 2021, against the federal government. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)