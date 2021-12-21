I don't know about you, but the daylight saving time change has had me in a bit of a funk.
As someone that loves outdoor recreation, but also has a full-time office job, I've found that the shifting hours and shortened days have pushed most of my outdoor workouts to either the frigid early morning hours or turned them into tired headlamp jogs after dark – often, equally as frigid. In a matter of weeks, my favorite part of being outside – the sunshine – has essentially been removed from the equation on most days, leaving me stuck watching the sunset from a window behind my desk once again.
To my rejoice, and perhaps yours, I'm happy to loudly note that today is officially the shortest 'day' of the year. That means that every day until June 21 will be a bit longer, and thus, a bit sunnier.
Today, the sun will set in Colorado Springs at 4:40 PM. But by January 14, it won't set until 5 PM. And by February 9, 5:30. On March 9, it'll set at 6 PM and when time shifts again days later, it will set at 7:04 PM, on March 13.
December 21 might be the shortest day of the year, but that only means that sunnier days are soon to come, and for anyone that loves outdoor recreation, that's something worth celebrating.
So, Happy Winter Solstice Day, from me to you. Don't forget to take full advantage of the sunnier days that aren't too far away.
In the meantime, here are a few reasons to celebrate the shorter days, too:
1. Shorter days in Colorado mean that winter sports are here. Don't forget to take full advantage of this unique outdoor recreation season. It'll be gone before you know it.
2. Colder, shorter days can help build character – it's cheesy, but it's true. Working out when it's not comfortable will help you appreciate the days that are more ideal and they can help build mental toughness to keep pushing hard in the face of adversity.
3. Use shorter, colder days as an excuse to try new activities. Winter is the perfect time to hone skill at an indoor climbing gym, work on your flexibility from the warmth of a yoga studio, or get committed to a gym routine that you can bring with you into warmer months.
4. Winter days mean less crowded trails. Cold, short days tend to push a lot of people away from outdoor recreation. If you're willing to brave the less-ideal conditions, you'll likely find the trails to be a bit more peaceful with easier parking compared to other seasons.
5. Use the shorter days as a healing break. Long days make it easier to overexert the body, providing more time to be outside. Winter can be a healing month, often with less pressure to get outside as much as possible. In the same way this break can help heal the body, it can help heal the mind, preventing burn out.
