Following the success of its first season of digital art instillations that took visitors on a tour of the works of Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, and through history of King Tut, Lighthouse Denver has announced its next big exhibit — 'The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle'.
The classic Christmas story, 'The Nutcracker', will be coming to life like never before with floor-to-ceiling digital displays.
"Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it," event organizers said in a news release.
The Lighthouse Denver exhibit offers 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, according to the release. The show will be accompanied with music by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” says Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.
“This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”
The exhibit is located at the Lighthouse Denver (formerly Regency Hotel) just west of the River North Art District, and is set to premire on November 19.
For more information, visit the Immersive Nutcracker event website, here.
(1) comment
Too bad it doesn't show what prices are too!
