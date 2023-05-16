There's plenty to do in Colorado year-round and according to a publication called Travel Lemming, the country's top summer attraction is located in the Centennial State.
On a list of 150 places that were "handpicked by human experts," Colorado 'things to do' snagged six placements, including the first-place position.
The highest-ranking attraction on their nationwide list was The Wild Animal Sanctuary, spanning 1,214-acres in Keenesburg, Colorado. Home to more than 500 animals, including lions, tigers, and bears, this unique destination features a long walkway that travels above animal habitats. The walkway is designed this way to make the viewing of the animals below less disruptive to natural behavior.
Also ranking among the top 25 'things to do this summer' was 'Wine Tasting in the West Elk Mountains.' This activity sends oenophiles to the heart of Colorado's mountain country. The West Elks Wine Trail event, which takes place in August, is a great chance to experience this one.
A trip to Saint Mary's Glacier snagged the 82nd spot on the list, with this short hike taking outdoor recreation enthusiasts to a lake and semi-permanent snowfield located near Idaho Springs.
Ranking 98th was the Breckenridge Alpine Coaster. During summer months, this ski resort transforms in several ways to capitalize on a picturesque warm weather setting. Their Gold Runner Alpine Coaster travels down the mountainside along a 2,600-foot track and can be fun for the whole family – provided those family members are at least 38 inches tall.
Cottonwood Hot Springs ranked 122nd on the list. Find this quaint and cozy hot spring destination just outside of Buena Vista with five toasty pools.
Rounding out Colorado's presence on the list of top summer attractions was Denver's 'Cherry Cricket' restaurant. According to the publication, this is where one of the best burgers in the country can be found.
Find the full list here.
Do you think these are the right summer activities to include on this list? Let us know in the comments.
Pretty hard to go wrong if you're in the mountains in Colorado during the summer -- unless you're being chased by a mountain lion. :)
