The steepest and most vertical Via Ferrata in North America has opened in Colorado and it features 625 feet of vertical climbing.
Dubbed the 'Cloud Ladder' route, this guided-only Estes Park-area route features lots of exposure and two headwall sections, eventually reaching an elevation of 9,250 feet. The new route is part of The Alpine Jewel, an adventure park that's home to a via ferrata network with routes ranging in difficulty from “blue” to “double black diamond" levels.
The route was designed by Harry Kent and his climbing partner of 50-years, Keith Lober. Together, the pair were the first Americans to make a winter ascent of the North Face of the Eiger, one of the most challenging climbs in Europe. Their accomplishments also include some of the most difficult routes in Yosemite, the Andes, the Alps, and the Himalayas.
“The Via Ferrata design is as much an artform as it is a technical achievement,” said Kent. “Each step, handhold, ladder, and bridge has been placed with millimeter precision, to create a unique choreographed dance across the rock face. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
Two 40-foot custom-made suspension bridges will also open on Wednesday, July 21st, spanning a 300-foot deep ravine.
The Cloud Ladder route is designed to appeal to more advanced climbers, while beginners and first-time climbers are encouraged to check out the original Estes Park via ferrata route called Peregrine Ridge.
All areas of the Via Ferrata are only accessible via a guided tour, which is exclusively operated by Kent Mountain Adventure Center.
Half-day and full-day trips start at $219 per person for groups of two or more. For more details, please visit www.thealpinejewel.com.
Kent and Lober have plans to continue to design and construct Vvia ferratas across the nation, with current requests in Colorado and New Mexico.
