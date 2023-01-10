Have an extra $100 million sitting around? This Colorado home might be for you.
According to a press release from Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 'most expensive ski home in America' has hit the market in Aspen and if it gets its $100 million asking price, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in this world-famous town – far above the current record of $72.5 million.
It's one of only five homes on Aspen Mountain, found at the top of Little Nell ski run and near the Silver Queen Gondola, making this an epic spot for a ski-in, ski-out lifestyle.
Complete with ten bedrooms, the residence spans 14,000 square feet on a 1.4-acre lot.
According to the press release, the home was originally constructed in 1979, with extensive remodeling done in 2015. Consisting of three stories, the home includes multiple outdoor decks, stonework throughout much of the interior, and comes complete with epic views.
In addition to the ten bedrooms, the home also has two kitchens, a gym, a formal dining area, and a bar. It's also being offered fully furnished, which includes some art.
The listing is held by Steven Shane of Compass, who is consistently ranked as one of the top real estate brokers in Aspen. According to the Compass website, Shane closed $336 million in 2021 and has been a local in the region for more than 20 years.
Find the full listing for the home, located at 730 S. Galena Street, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I'm sorry, but that home might have been worth ten million ten years ago and is not worth one hundred million today. Homes have not naturally appreciated that much in that short amount of time, which means it's all become a game between the wealthiest among us to keep it between them and not care less about the half million homeless in our "greatest country in the world".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.