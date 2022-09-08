Considered to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes in America due to the natural disasters that could result from an eruption, Mount Rainer gave locals in the Pacific Northwest a scare on Wednesday.
According to officials from Mount Rainer National Park, people of Seattle woke up on Wednesday to see what appeared to be venting on the volcanic peak, with a video of the scene going viral on social media. Those in the immediate vicinity of the peak grew concerned that venting could mean a devastating eruption was on the way.
Mt. Rainier appears to be venting. 🗻 @komonews currently has a call in with @MountRainierNPS to confirm. Stay tuned. #wawx #komonews pic.twitter.com/ln6TqZ4hlS— Kristin Clark (@KClarkWx) September 7, 2022
As officials looked into the situation, they were able to determine that the venting was actually just a cloud. No unusual levels of seismic activity were coming from Mount Rainer at the time.
The incident coincidentally aligned with the installation of a new volcano monitoring system on the peak, as well as the beginning of Preparedness Month.
According to the United States Geological Survey, there are 161 active volcanos in the United States, most of which are on the West Coast or Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands. For the most part, those in the state of Alaska are considered to be most hazardous at this time.
While this mistaken 'vent' turned out to be a non-concern, the incident serves as a reminder of Mother Nature's power to change life in an instant.
Sounds like it was a wakeup be prepared scary call to me! Jess
