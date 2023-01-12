Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County.
Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to terrain as high was 12,998 feet, Breckenridge's Imperial Express SuperChair delivers guests of the resort to some of the most unique terrain at the destination – large mountain bowls that bring the opportunity for steep powder lines.
Picking riders up at 11,901 feet, this steep lift gains nearly a thousand feet of elevation in less than three minutes. To put that in perspective, if a slopegoer were to lap the lift with no line, averaging three minutes up and three minutes down, that would mean 9,390 feet of vertical skiing an hour – 65,730 feet if skied constantly from Breckenridge's operating hours of 9 AM to 4 PM (granted, you'd need a little bit of time to reach the lift and the lift does tend to close early due to its remote location).
It's worth noting that while this lift is open for the season, not all of the terrain accessed from the lift is. The hike-to Lake Chutes section remains closed, as does the well-known 'Whale's Tail' drop-in point (see the full report on terrain status here).
With more snow expected to hit Colorado in upcoming days and weeks, look forward to the slopes accessed from Imperial Express Superchair to get plenty of coverage in weeks to come.
Breckenridge first announced the opening of this lift on January 6. This is about average compared to other seasons, with the lift opening on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 and in late February in 2021.
