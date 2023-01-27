Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
The Centennial State city ranking the highest on the list of 'dirtiest' spots was Aurora, ranking 39th overall. Aurora ranked the worst in the 'infrastructure' category – 4th – notably landing among the top five American spots with the highest tonnage of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents (4th).
The next Colorado city to be included on the list was Colorado Springs, ranking 59th. This city wasn't especially bad in any of the four categories, but a rank of 40th in 'infrastructure' and of 55th in 'pollution' brought down the overall score. One silver lining is that Colorado Springs ranked 134th of 152 in terms of 'dirtiest' living conditions, meaning that factors like population density, homes with mold, and in-house kitchen and plumbing facilities were favorable in Colorado Springs.
Following Colorado Springs was Denver, ranking 74th overall, roughly average among American cities. One area where Denver performed especially poorly was in greenhouse-gas emissions from large facilities per capita. In this specific metric, the Mile High City ranked the highest in the country.
The only other Colorado city mentioned in the ranking was Fort Collins (98th overall), which had great ranks of 148th and 138th in metric categories of 'living conditions' and 'consumer satisfaction', respectively.
The 'dirtiest' city in the country was determined to be Houston and the 'cleanest' was Virginia Beach, Virginia.
See the full list here.
(2) comments
ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DRIVE ACADEMY BLVD AND MANY OTHER OR OUR ROADS TO SEE WHY. TRASH IS EVERYWHERE. I WATCH PEOPLE THROW TRASH OUT OF THEIR WINDOW AS IF THE OUTDOORS IS THEIR PERSONAL TRASH CAN. AND THEN IT ALL LAYS THERE FOR MONTHS. WHERE ARE THE NEW STREET SWEEPERS THIS CITY HAS BOUGHT WITH TAXPAYERS DOLLARS? OH RIGHT, THEY ARE KEEPING DOWNTOWN CLEAN.
This disgusts me everywhere I see it across America. People say they love our country but demonstrate otherwise with the way they trash it. The entire planet is just one huge trashcan to some people. There should be minimum $1000 fines and they should be enforced!
