MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website.
One interesting aspect of the report is that it includes the 'Move In'/'Move Out' ratio, which basically considers how many queries are made regarding migration to a certain town compared to inquiries implying someone is looking to leave. While some Colorado towns had vastly more people seeking to plant their roots locally compared to those wanting to leave, that wasn't always the case.
Here's a look at the top 10 places where 'move to' searches outnumbered the 'move out' searches. Keep scrolling to see a few towns where the case was flipped.
1. Dillon: 218 'move in' searches per 100 'move out' searches
2. Durango: 203 'move in' per 100 'move out'
3. Golden: 200 'move in' per 100 'move out'
4. Boulder: 187 'move in' per 100 'move out'
5. Denver: 157 'move in' per 100 'move out'
6. Grand Junction: 156 'move in' per 100 'move out'
7. Evergreen: 155 'move in' per 100 'move out'
8. Colorado Springs: 142 'move in' per 100 'move out
9. Louisville: 141 'move in' per 100 'move out
10. Fort Collins: 138 'move in' per 100 'move out'
And here's a look at where more people were looking to leave compared to those looking to migrate into a given area:
1. Erie: 61 'move in' per 100 'move out
2. Parker: 64 'move in' per 100 'move out
3. Commerce City: 70 'move in' per 100 'move out'
4. Broomfield: 80 'move in' per 100 'move out'
5. Greeley: 83 'move in' per 100 'move out'
Obviously, searching for something on the internet isn't necessarily an indicator of actual action. That being said, determining where Americans are looking to move to in Colorado can still provide some insight into local migration trends. Curious what states have the most locals that are interested in moving to Colorado? Check out this article.
See the full Colorado migration report here.
*The publication had a minimum of at least 25 inbound and outbound inquiries in order to be considered for this ratio, meaning many smaller towns may not have generated the interest to be included on this list.
