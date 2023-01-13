According to an announcement from Dallas Zoo, their facility was closed on Friday due to a "serious situation" involving a missing clouded leopard.
UPDATE: At 2:04 PM, the Zoo informed the public that while they believe the animal is on premise, if it did make its way out of the facility, it is not believed to be more threatening to pets than normal Texas wildlife. They requested that possible sightings are photographed and sent to their direct messages on Instagram. A Western Slope Now report states that it is believed the act was intentional as a fence was cut.
Their initial report stated that while the animal is not expected to be a danger to humans, it was not in its habitat when teams arrived in the morning, with its location unaccounted at the time the zoo would typically open.
It was stated that officials believe the animal is still on the grounds, but hiding. The Dallas Police Department arrived to assist in the situation.
No update regarding the discovery of the animal was posted as of 12:00 PM MT.
Clouded leopards can weight between 25 and 51 pounds, with an adult length of about two to three feet. When in captivity, they are reportedly friendly and social.
Updates on the situation can be found here.
