With a recent storm dropping nine more inches of snow, Utah's Alta Ski Area has passed 900 inches of snow this season, according to an announcement by the Little Cottonwood Canyon destination, which currently sits at 903 inches of seasonal accumulation. This is feet ahead of the previous record snowfall season at the resort – 748 inches during the 1981 to 1982 season, according to local news source ABC 4.
Alta is officially closed for the season as of April 23, but nearby Brighton Resort remains open and is close to the 900-inch mark at 878 inches of snow thus far this season.
Alta's 900-plus-inch season seems to be the highest snow total among resorts in the lower 48 this year, passing California's Mammoth Mountain's 885 inches of snow at their summit recording station.
While anything close to 900 inches is a lot of snow, the heaviest snowfall at a resort in the lower 48 that was ever recorded took place at Washington's Mount Baker Ski Area, when 1,140 inches fell during the 1998 to 1999 snow season.
To put these snow totals in perspective, most of Colorado's resorts landed in the range of 300 to 500 inches of snow this year.
The snowpack in Utah remains extremely high as April draws to a close, at close to 300 percent of what's typical during this time of the year in some areas. Statewide, Colorado is at 137 percent of the to-date median snowpack, as of April 25.
