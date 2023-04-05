Seventy-two feet of snow!
Utah's skiers-only Alta Ski Area reports that they've gotten an astonishing 874 inches of snow so far this season, breaking a seasonal snowfall record of 748 inches set during the 1981-1982 season. As a result of all that snow, the only road that accesses the resort has been closed for three days, with skiing extremely restricted or put on pause due to avalanche risk.
Miles away, Utah's Snowbird ski area also reports that they've crushed their all-time record for seasonal snowfall after reaching a 2022-2023 snowfall total of 805 inches this week. This blows past the previous record of 783 inches, set during the 2010-2011 season.
At last report, 48 days of Snowbird's 137-day season thus far have brought at least six inches of new snow – that's 35 percent.
Due to all that snow, 'Interlodge events' have been in effect in the area on and off throughout the week, which means that avalanche danger is so high that guests and employees are confined to buildings while mitigation is underway. During these events, travel outside of buildings is illegal, including in a vehicle – though some exceptions exist for 'straight-line' travel between buildings. Events can last a few hours or overnight.
Images from the area show snow stacked high above many sidewalks, much taller than the average height of a person.
It's worth noting that Interlodge events can be lifted when conditions permit, rewarding those at the resort with fresh powder. Several Alta lifts were able to open April 3, with the resort writing, "For those who waited out another Interlodge at Alta, Collins, Wildcat, and Sunnyside lifts are now open. Enjoy the new snow."
For comparison, Steamboat Resort in Colorado has gotten the most snowfall among the state's most mainstream ski areas, getting hit with 441.5 inches of snow so far this year.
It's sure been one helluva winter here in the West this season!
