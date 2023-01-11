In case you missed it, parts of the West Coast are getting absolutely hammered with snow in recent days and weeks, with California's Mammoth Mountain reporting 441 inches at their summit thus far this season. This follows a storm that delivered between six and seven-and-a-half feet at the Yosemite National Park-area destination over recent days.
According to the resort website, they are set to reopen on Wednesday after a Tuesday closure, but delays are expected on all lifts and in all terrain due to extensive avalanche mitigation work. Roads have been dangerous in the area over the last few days, which was one factor in the closure.
According to a report from SnowBrains, this resort unsurprisingly has the deepest snow base in the country. The resort website puts that base at 168 inches, as of January 11.
To put that massive amount of snowfall into perspective, last year, the resort reported 223 inches throughout the winter season – with no snow in January, only seven inches in February, and just 14 inches in March. That compares to 151 inches reported at the resort's base thus far this month.
Granted, it is worth noting that the 223-inch total from the 2021-22 season is looking at totals found at the base of the mountain, not the summit, where 441 inches have fallen thus far this season. That being said, the resort is already at 328 inches at the base so far this season.
This compares to the snowiest Colorado resort's total of 230.5 inches thus far this year.
Need all we can get, both here and in California, which one would think would allow them to cut back and meet their withdrawal reductions from the Colorado river. If not, stop watering those lawns and golf courses until you spend the money for desalination projects all along the coast!
Avalanchers come on!
